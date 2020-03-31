1-Propanol Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing 1-Propanol Market Opportunities

The global 1-Propanol market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 1-Propanol market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the 1-Propanol market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 1-Propanol market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 1-Propanol market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the 1-Propanol market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the 1-Propanol market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical

Shandong Yaroma Perfumery Co.,Ltd

Suzhou Ciyun Bio-tech Co.,Ltd

Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Kunshan Kunhua Co.,Ltd.

Junan Guotai Chemical Co.,Ltd.

TAG Solvent Products (Pty) Ltd

Polymer Arang Pars Co.,Ltd

ZiBo Haizheng Chem Co.,Ltd.

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co.,Ltd

Haihang Industry Co.,Ltd.

Neostar United Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Nantong LiKai Chemical

Zhengzhou YiBang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Experimental Class

Segment by Application

Fungicide

Pesticide

Spices

Other

