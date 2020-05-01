(2020-2026) Bike Wheels Market By Products, Competitive Situation, Size, Growth, Manufacturers And Trends

2020 Trending Global Bike Wheels Market Report has been published by QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Bike Wheels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bike Wheels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bike Wheels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bike Wheels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Bike Wheels Market Report : * Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Bike Wheels Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Bike Wheels market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Bike Wheels Market are Studied: Shimano, Campagnolo, Zipp, Knight Composites, DT Swiss, Prime Components, Mavic, FFWD Wheels, Pro Lite, Miche, Industry Nine, Forza Cirrus, Rolf Prima, Sensa Supra, Halo Wheels, Hunt Bike Wheels, Yishun Bike, Ambrosio, Williams Cycling, ROL Wheels, Easton Cycling, Cero Wheels, Boyd Cycling, Woven

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Bike Wheels market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Alloy Wheels, Carbon Wheels, Others

Segmentation by Application: Road Bike, Mountain Bike, Gravel/Cyclo-cross Bike, Track Bike, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Bike Wheels industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Bike Wheels trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Bike Wheels developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Bike Wheels industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

1 Bike Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Bike Wheels Product Overview

1.2 Bike Wheels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alloy Wheels

1.2.2 Carbon Wheels

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Bike Wheels Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Bike Wheels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bike Wheels Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bike Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bike Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bike Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bike Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bike Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bike Wheels as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bike Wheels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bike Wheels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bike Wheels Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bike Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bike Wheels Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bike Wheels Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Bike Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Bike Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Bike Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Bike Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Bike Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Bike Wheels by Application

4.1 Bike Wheels Segment by Application

4.1.1 Road Bike

4.1.2 Mountain Bike

4.1.3 Gravel/Cyclo-cross Bike

4.1.4 Track Bike

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bike Wheels Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bike Wheels Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bike Wheels Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bike Wheels by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bike Wheels by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bike Wheels by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels by Application

5 North America Bike Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Bike Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Bike Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Bike Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bike Wheels Business

10.1 Shimano

10.1.1 Shimano Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shimano Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Shimano Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Shimano Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.1.5 Shimano Recent Development

10.2 Campagnolo

10.2.1 Campagnolo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Campagnolo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Campagnolo Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Campagnolo Recent Development

10.3 Zipp

10.3.1 Zipp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zipp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Zipp Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Zipp Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.3.5 Zipp Recent Development

10.4 Knight Composites

10.4.1 Knight Composites Corporation Information

10.4.2 Knight Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Knight Composites Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Knight Composites Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.4.5 Knight Composites Recent Development

10.5 DT Swiss

10.5.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

10.5.2 DT Swiss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DT Swiss Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DT Swiss Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.5.5 DT Swiss Recent Development

10.6 Prime Components

10.6.1 Prime Components Corporation Information

10.6.2 Prime Components Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Prime Components Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Prime Components Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.6.5 Prime Components Recent Development

10.7 Mavic

10.7.1 Mavic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mavic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mavic Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mavic Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.7.5 Mavic Recent Development

10.8 FFWD Wheels

10.8.1 FFWD Wheels Corporation Information

10.8.2 FFWD Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 FFWD Wheels Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 FFWD Wheels Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.8.5 FFWD Wheels Recent Development

10.9 Pro Lite

10.9.1 Pro Lite Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pro Lite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pro Lite Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pro Lite Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.9.5 Pro Lite Recent Development

10.10 Miche

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bike Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Miche Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Miche Recent Development

10.11 Industry Nine

10.11.1 Industry Nine Corporation Information

10.11.2 Industry Nine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Industry Nine Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Industry Nine Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.11.5 Industry Nine Recent Development

10.12 Forza Cirrus

10.12.1 Forza Cirrus Corporation Information

10.12.2 Forza Cirrus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Forza Cirrus Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Forza Cirrus Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.12.5 Forza Cirrus Recent Development

10.13 Rolf Prima

10.13.1 Rolf Prima Corporation Information

10.13.2 Rolf Prima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Rolf Prima Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Rolf Prima Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.13.5 Rolf Prima Recent Development

10.14 Sensa Supra

10.14.1 Sensa Supra Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sensa Supra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sensa Supra Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sensa Supra Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.14.5 Sensa Supra Recent Development

10.15 Halo Wheels

10.15.1 Halo Wheels Corporation Information

10.15.2 Halo Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Halo Wheels Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Halo Wheels Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.15.5 Halo Wheels Recent Development

10.16 Hunt Bike Wheels

10.16.1 Hunt Bike Wheels Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hunt Bike Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hunt Bike Wheels Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hunt Bike Wheels Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.16.5 Hunt Bike Wheels Recent Development

10.17 Yishun Bike

10.17.1 Yishun Bike Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yishun Bike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Yishun Bike Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yishun Bike Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.17.5 Yishun Bike Recent Development

10.18 Ambrosio

10.18.1 Ambrosio Corporation Information

10.18.2 Ambrosio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Ambrosio Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Ambrosio Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.18.5 Ambrosio Recent Development

10.19 Williams Cycling

10.19.1 Williams Cycling Corporation Information

10.19.2 Williams Cycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Williams Cycling Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Williams Cycling Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.19.5 Williams Cycling Recent Development

10.20 ROL Wheels

10.20.1 ROL Wheels Corporation Information

10.20.2 ROL Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 ROL Wheels Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ROL Wheels Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.20.5 ROL Wheels Recent Development

10.21 Easton Cycling

10.21.1 Easton Cycling Corporation Information

10.21.2 Easton Cycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Easton Cycling Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Easton Cycling Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.21.5 Easton Cycling Recent Development

10.22 Cero Wheels

10.22.1 Cero Wheels Corporation Information

10.22.2 Cero Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Cero Wheels Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Cero Wheels Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.22.5 Cero Wheels Recent Development

10.23 Boyd Cycling

10.23.1 Boyd Cycling Corporation Information

10.23.2 Boyd Cycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Boyd Cycling Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Boyd Cycling Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.23.5 Boyd Cycling Recent Development

10.24 Woven

10.24.1 Woven Corporation Information

10.24.2 Woven Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Woven Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Woven Bike Wheels Products Offered

10.24.5 Woven Recent Development

11 Bike Wheels Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bike Wheels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bike Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

