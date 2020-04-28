(2020-2026) Outboard Electric Motors Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Outlook and Forecasts Report

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Outboard Electric Motors Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Outboard Electric Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outboard Electric Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outboard Electric Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outboard Electric Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Report : * Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Outboard Electric Motors Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Outboard Electric Motors market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Outboard Electric Motors Market are Studied: Minn Kota, Torqeedo, CSM Tech, MotorGuide, AquaWatt, Suzhou Parsun Power Machine, EPropulsion Technology, Elco Motor Yachts, Krautler Elektromaschinen, Aquamot, Ray Electric Outboards

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Outboard Electric Motors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor, Outboard Electric Trolling Motor, Outboard electric trolling motor is the dominated type, which accounting for above 87% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Civil Entertainment, Municipal Application, Commercial Application, Other Application, The civil entertainment holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 65% of the market share.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Outboard Electric Motors industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Outboard Electric Motors trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Outboard Electric Motors developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Outboard Electric Motors industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Outboard Electric Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

1.3.3 Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Civil Entertainment

1.4.3 Municipal Application

1.4.4 Commercial Application

1.4.5 Other Application

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Outboard Electric Motors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Outboard Electric Motors Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Outboard Electric Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Outboard Electric Motors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Outboard Electric Motors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outboard Electric Motors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Outboard Electric Motors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & AcquisitionsExpansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-EndMid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Outboard Electric Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Outboard Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Outboard Electric Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Outboard Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Outboard Electric Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Outboard Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Outboard Electric Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Outboard Electric Motors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Outboard Electric Motors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Minn Kota

8.1.1 Minn Kota Corporation Information

8.1.2 Minn Kota Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Minn Kota Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.1.5 Minn Kota SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Minn Kota Recent Developments

8.2 Torqeedo

8.2.1 Torqeedo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Torqeedo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Torqeedo Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.2.5 Torqeedo SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Torqeedo Recent Developments

8.3 CSM Tech

8.3.1 CSM Tech Corporation Information

8.3.2 CSM Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 CSM Tech Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.3.5 CSM Tech SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 CSM Tech Recent Developments

8.4 MotorGuide

8.4.1 MotorGuide Corporation Information

8.4.2 MotorGuide Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 MotorGuide Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.4.5 MotorGuide SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 MotorGuide Recent Developments

8.5 AquaWatt

8.5.1 AquaWatt Corporation Information

8.5.2 AquaWatt Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 AquaWatt Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.5.5 AquaWatt SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 AquaWatt Recent Developments

8.6 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

8.6.1 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Corporation Information

8.6.3 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.6.5 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Recent Developments

8.7 EPropulsion Technology

8.7.1 EPropulsion Technology Corporation Information

8.7.2 EPropulsion Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 EPropulsion Technology Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.7.5 EPropulsion Technology SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 EPropulsion Technology Recent Developments

8.8 Elco Motor Yachts

8.8.1 Elco Motor Yachts Corporation Information

8.8.2 Elco Motor Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Elco Motor Yachts Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.8.5 Elco Motor Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Elco Motor Yachts Recent Developments

8.9 Krautler Elektromaschinen

8.9.1 Krautler Elektromaschinen Corporation Information

8.9.2 Krautler Elektromaschinen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Krautler Elektromaschinen Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.9.5 Krautler Elektromaschinen SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Krautler Elektromaschinen Recent Developments

8.10 Aquamot

8.10.1 Aquamot Corporation Information

8.10.2 Aquamot Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Aquamot Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.10.5 Aquamot SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Aquamot Recent Developments

8.11 Ray Electric Outboards

8.11.1 Ray Electric Outboards Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ray Electric Outboards Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Ray Electric Outboards Outboard Electric Motors Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Outboard Electric Motors Products and Services

8.11.5 Ray Electric Outboards SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Ray Electric Outboards Recent Developments

9 Outboard Electric Motors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Outboard Electric Motors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Outboard Electric Motors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Outboard Electric Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Outboard Electric Motors Distributors

11.3 Outboard Electric Motors Customers

12 Opportunities & ChallengesThreat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

