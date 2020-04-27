(2020-2026) Pen Needles Market Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Future And Business Analysis By Forecast – 2026| BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana

Research report on global Pen Needles market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The Major Key Players Focus in this Report are: BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa, Beipu, Kangdelai, Ulticare, Allison Medical, Dongbao

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the Global Pen Needles industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Pen Needles industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Pen Needles industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Pen Needles market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Top Key Players Covered:

Market Segments By Type Covered:

Standard Insulin Pen Needles, Safety Insulin Pen Needles

Market Segments By Application Covered:

Home Use, Medical Institutions, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Pen Needles Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Highlights of the Report

– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2025

– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Pen Needles market

– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Pen Needles market

– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Pen Needles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Pen Needles Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Standard Insulin Pen Needles

1.3.3 Safety Insulin Pen Needles

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Pen Needles Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Home Use

1.4.3 Medical Institutions

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Pen Needles Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Pen Needles Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Pen Needles Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Pen Needles Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Pen Needles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Pen Needles Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Pen Needles Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Pen Needles Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Pen Needles Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Pen Needles Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Pen Needles Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Pen Needles Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pen Needles Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Pen Needles Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Pen Needles Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Pen Needles Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pen Needles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pen Needles as of 2019)

3.4 Global Pen Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Pen Needles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pen Needles Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Pen Needles Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pen Needles Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pen Needles Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Pen Needles Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Pen Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pen Needles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pen Needles Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Pen Needles Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Pen Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pen Needles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pen Needles Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pen Needles Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Pen Needles Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Pen Needles Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Pen Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Pen Needles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Pen Needles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Pen Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Pen Needles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Pen Needles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Pen Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Pen Needles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Pen Needles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Pen Needles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Pen Needles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Pen Needles Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Pen Needles Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Pen Needles Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Pen Needles Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Pen Needles Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Pen Needles Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Pen Needles Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Pen Needles Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Pen Needles Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Pen Needles Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Pen Needles Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Pen Needles Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Pen Needles Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Pen Needles Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Pen Needles Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Pen Needles Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Pen Needles Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pen Needles Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Pen Needles Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Pen Needles Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 BD

8.1.1 BD Corporation Information

8.1.2 BD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 BD Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.1.5 BD SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 BD Recent Developments

8.2 Novo Nordisk

8.2.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

8.2.2 Novo Nordisk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Novo Nordisk Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.2.5 Novo Nordisk SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments

8.3 Artsana

8.3.1 Artsana Corporation Information

8.3.2 Artsana Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Artsana Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.3.5 Artsana SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Artsana Recent Developments

8.4 B. Braun

8.4.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

8.4.2 B. Braun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 B. Braun Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.4.5 B. Braun SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 B. Braun Recent Developments

8.5 Terumo

8.5.1 Terumo Corporation Information

8.5.2 Terumo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Terumo Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.5.5 Terumo SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Terumo Recent Developments

8.6 Ypsomed

8.6.1 Ypsomed Corporation Information

8.6.3 Ypsomed Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Ypsomed Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.6.5 Ypsomed SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Ypsomed Recent Developments

8.7 Owen Mumford

8.7.1 Owen Mumford Corporation Information

8.7.2 Owen Mumford Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Owen Mumford Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.7.5 Owen Mumford SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Owen Mumford Recent Developments

8.8 HTL-Strefa

8.8.1 HTL-Strefa Corporation Information

8.8.2 HTL-Strefa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 HTL-Strefa Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.8.5 HTL-Strefa SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 HTL-Strefa Recent Developments

8.9 Beipu

8.9.1 Beipu Corporation Information

8.9.2 Beipu Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Beipu Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.9.5 Beipu SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Beipu Recent Developments

8.10 Kangdelai

8.10.1 Kangdelai Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kangdelai Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Kangdelai Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.10.5 Kangdelai SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Kangdelai Recent Developments

8.11 Ulticare

8.11.1 Ulticare Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ulticare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Ulticare Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.11.5 Ulticare SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Ulticare Recent Developments

8.12 Allison Medical

8.12.1 Allison Medical Corporation Information

8.12.2 Allison Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Allison Medical Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.12.5 Allison Medical SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Allison Medical Recent Developments

8.13 Dongbao

8.13.1 Dongbao Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dongbao Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Dongbao Pen Needles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Pen Needles Products and Services

8.13.5 Dongbao SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Dongbao Recent Developments

9 Pen Needles Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Pen Needles Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Pen Needles Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Pen Needles Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Pen Needles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Pen Needles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Pen Needles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Pen Needles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pen Needles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Pen Needles Sales Channels

11.2.2 Pen Needles Distributors

11.3 Pen Needles Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

