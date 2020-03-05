2020 Top report: Worldwide VFX Services Market Report – Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast till 2025|The Mill, Weta Digital, Moving Picture Company (MPC)

“

QY Research’s new report on the global VFX Services market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation.

The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global VFX Services market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. The global VFX Services market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global VFX Services market and increase their sales growth.

Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global VFX Services market. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Excavator market, which may bode well for the global VFX Services market in the coming years.

The Important Content Covered in the Global VFX Services Market Report:

Top Key Company Profiles.

Main Business and Rival Information

SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Size And Growth Rate

Company Market Share

Some of The Top Key Player Operating in this Report Are: ndustrial Light and Magic, The Mill, Weta Digital, Moving Picture Company (MPC), DNEG, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Cinesite, Digital Domain, Deluxe Entertainment, Framestore, Animal Logic, Pixomondo, Digital Idea, Tippett Studio, Flatworld Solutions Pvt, Method Studios, BUF, Scanline vfx, TNG Visual Effects

Market Segmentation:

Global VFX Services Market by Type: Digital Effects, Special EffectsBy the application, this report covers the following segments

Global VFX Services Market by Application: Film, TV Series, Video Game, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level VFX Services markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Which are the top players of the global VFX Services market? What are their individual shares?

How will the global VFX Services market perform in the coming years? What is its current status?

What are the key factors driving the global VFX Services market?

What opportunities will the global VFX Services market provide in future?

Which product/application will secure the lion’s share of the global VFX Services market?

What is the structure of the global VFX Services market?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global VFX Services market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of VFX Services

1.1 VFX Services Market Overview

1.1.1 VFX Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global VFX Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global VFX Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global VFX Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global VFX Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa VFX Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 VFX Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global VFX Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global VFX Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global VFX Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Digital Effects

2.5 Special Effects

3 VFX Services Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global VFX Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global VFX Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global VFX Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Film

3.5 TV Series

3.6 Video Game

3.7 Others

4 Global VFX Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global VFX Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in VFX Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VFX Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players VFX Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players VFX Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 VFX Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Industrial Light and Magic

5.1.1 Industrial Light and Magic Profile

5.1.2 Industrial Light and Magic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Industrial Light and Magic Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Industrial Light and Magic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Industrial Light and Magic Recent Developments

5.2 The Mill

5.2.1 The Mill Profile

5.2.2 The Mill Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 The Mill Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 The Mill Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 The Mill Recent Developments

5.3 Weta Digital

5.5.1 Weta Digital Profile

5.3.2 Weta Digital Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Weta Digital Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Weta Digital Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Recent Developments

5.4 Moving Picture Company (MPC)

5.4.1 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Profile

5.4.2 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Recent Developments

5.5 DNEG

5.5.1 DNEG Profile

5.5.2 DNEG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 DNEG Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DNEG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 DNEG Recent Developments

5.6 Sony Pictures Imageworks

5.6.1 Sony Pictures Imageworks Profile

5.6.2 Sony Pictures Imageworks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Sony Pictures Imageworks Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sony Pictures Imageworks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Sony Pictures Imageworks Recent Developments

5.7 Cinesite

5.7.1 Cinesite Profile

5.7.2 Cinesite Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Cinesite Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cinesite Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cinesite Recent Developments

5.8 Digital Domain

5.8.1 Digital Domain Profile

5.8.2 Digital Domain Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Digital Domain Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Digital Domain Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Digital Domain Recent Developments

5.9 Deluxe Entertainment

5.9.1 Deluxe Entertainment Profile

5.9.2 Deluxe Entertainment Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Deluxe Entertainment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Deluxe Entertainment Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Deluxe Entertainment Recent Developments

5.10 Framestore

5.10.1 Framestore Profile

5.10.2 Framestore Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Framestore Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Framestore Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Framestore Recent Developments

5.11 Animal Logic

5.11.1 Animal Logic Profile

5.11.2 Animal Logic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Animal Logic Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Animal Logic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Animal Logic Recent Developments

5.12 Pixomondo

5.12.1 Pixomondo Profile

5.12.2 Pixomondo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Pixomondo Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Pixomondo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Pixomondo Recent Developments

5.13 Digital Idea

5.13.1 Digital Idea Profile

5.13.2 Digital Idea Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Digital Idea Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Digital Idea Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Digital Idea Recent Developments

5.14 Tippett Studio

5.14.1 Tippett Studio Profile

5.14.2 Tippett Studio Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Tippett Studio Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Tippett Studio Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Tippett Studio Recent Developments

5.15 Flatworld Solutions Pvt

5.15.1 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Profile

5.15.2 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Recent Developments

5.16 Method Studios

5.16.1 Method Studios Profile

5.16.2 Method Studios Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Method Studios Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Method Studios Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Method Studios Recent Developments

5.17 BUF

5.17.1 BUF Profile

5.17.2 BUF Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 BUF Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 BUF Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 BUF Recent Developments

5.18 Scanline vfx

5.18.1 Scanline vfx Profile

5.18.2 Scanline vfx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Scanline vfx Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Scanline vfx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Scanline vfx Recent Developments

5.19 TNG Visual Effects

5.19.1 TNG Visual Effects Profile

5.19.2 TNG Visual Effects Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 TNG Visual Effects Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 TNG Visual Effects Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 TNG Visual Effects Recent Developments

6 North America VFX Services by Players and by Application

6.1 North America VFX Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America VFX Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe VFX Services by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe VFX Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe VFX Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China VFX Services by Players and by Application

8.1 China VFX Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China VFX Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific VFX Services by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific VFX Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific VFX Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America VFX Services by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America VFX Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America VFX Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa VFX Services by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa VFX Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa VFX Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 VFX Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

