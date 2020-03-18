3D IC Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., Amkor Technology, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation

A 3D IC (three-dimensional integrated circuit) is a package through multiple layers of silicon wafers stalked together, along with various electronic components utilizing through-silicon vias (TSVs). This emerging technology is getting propelled by the requirement of improving performance as well as the objective to reduce timing delays. As the functional integration requirement grows, assembly and wafer fabrication companies are increasingly seeking for 3D IC technology. 3D ICs are widely utilized in applications such as LED, sensors, memory, and others.

The major factor that is boosting the growth of the 3D IC market is the rising need for advanced architecture in the electronic products and growing trend of miniaturization of the electronics devices. In addition, the increasing adoption of high-end computing, data centers, and servers is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the 3D IC market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the 3D IC market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 3D IC market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D IC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 3D IC market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

Amkor Technology

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the 3D IC market for each region.

