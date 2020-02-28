3D Printing Services Market Key Trends, Drivers, Challenges And Standardization To 2020-2026
3D Printing Services Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, 3D Printing Services market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. The market includes topmost prime manufactures: 3D Systems, Arcam, ExOne, Materialise, Stratasys, 3D Hubs, Autodesk, Dynamo 3D, EnvisionTEC, EOS, FORECAST 3D, Graphene 3D Lab, Hoganas, Materialise, Sculpteo, Shapeways, Optomec, Organovo Holdings, Ponoko, Voxeljet.
The Latest 3D Printing Services Industry Data Included in this Report: 3D Printing Services Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); 3D Printing Services Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026); 3D Printing Services Market Opportunity Assessment (2014 – 2026); 3D Printing Services Market Share: By Company; 3D Printing Services Reimbursement Scenario; 3D Printing Services Current Applications; 3D Printing Services Competitive Analysis: By Company.
Scope of 3D Printing Services Market: The 3D printing technique involves the deposition of successive layers of materials such as plastic or metal to create solid 3D objects from a digital model. End-users can either purchase 3D printers or outsource the task to vendors such as 3D Systems and Arcam. These vendors provide printing, software, and design services.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
❇ Extrusion
❇ Jetting
❇ Powder Bed Fusion
❇ Vat Photopolymerization
❇ Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
❇ Consumer products
❇ Automobile
❇ Healthcare
❇ Aerospace and defense
3D Printing Services Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Table of Content:
|
3D Printing Services Market Overview
|
3D Printing Services Market Competition by Manufacturers
|
Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing Services Business Market
|
3D Printing Services Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
|
Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
|
3D Printing Services Market Dynamics
|
3D Printing Services Market Forecast
|
Methodology and Data Source
And Many More….
