3D Scanning Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2025

Global 3D Scanning Market is valued approximately at USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. 3D Scanning is the process which captures the 3-dimensional attributes namely, length, width and height of the object along with the characteristic information such as color and texture. The scanners used in the process capture the dimensions using laser, lights or X-rays by creating point clouds which aid in the 3D representation of the scanned objects using software. The use of 3D scanning helps in saving time, cost and efforts mainly during a manufacturing process by improving the quality of the output. Hence these are widely utilized in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, construction, entertainment & media and several other industries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report– https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10299196

The different applications of 3D scanner include reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning, digital modeling which are penetrating the market growth. Further, Increasing Need to Capture Large Volume Of 3D Data for Modelling and Analysis has led the adoption of 3D Scanning across the forecast period. Also, with the advancement in the technology and the R&D expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world is expected to fuel the demand for 3D Scanning. However, the high initial set-up costs for 3D scanning hinder the market growth. Although, the rising trends of Mixed Reality, Internet of Things and rising conjunction between wearable devices in automotive fabrication and aerospace designing act as a supporting factor for the market growth. While the growing demand For 3D Metrology Across Various Industries present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global 3D Scanning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising R&D spending in the region along with the rapid adoption of new technology in the automotive sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing industrialization specially architectural and automotive sector which use 3D scanning for several purposes such as civil surveying, reverse engineering would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Scanning market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nikon Metrology

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

David Vision Systems GmbH

Basis Software Inc.

Artec 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

Creaform Inc.

GOM GmbH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Entertainment and media

Aerospace and defence

Medical and healthcare

Civil and Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Services:

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid prototyping

Face Body scanning

By Range:

Short range scanner

Medium range scanner

Long range scanner

By Type:

Optical scanner

Laser scanner

Structured Light scanner

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 3D Scanning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report– https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10299196

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 1072