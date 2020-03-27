3D Sensing Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2025

3D Sensing Technology Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for 3D Sensing Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 3D Sensing Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3D Sensing Technology Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as AMSAG, Infineon Technologies AG, PMD Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Finisar Corporation. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to 3D sensing technology as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in January 2018, Infineon Technologies AG, in association with PMD Technologies AG, developed a novel 3D image sensor in its REAL3 chip series. The sensor is based on the time-of-flight technology. With the help of this 3D image sensor, chip users can unlock their smartphones with their face in a faster, more reliable, and smarter manner.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market Segments

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Technology

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Image Sensor

Gyro Sensor

Proximity Sensors

Others

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Others

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



