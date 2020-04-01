3D Time-of-flight Camera Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2031
The 3D Time-of-flight Camera market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SoftKinetic (Sony)
Microchip Technology
IFM Electronic GmbH
Teledyne
Odos-imaging
LMI Technologies
Fastree3D
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
PMD Technologies
Infineon
PrimeSense (Apple)
MESA (Heptagon)
Melexis
ifm Electronic
Canesta (Microsoft)
Espros Photonics
TriDiCam
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Components
Illumination Unit
Optics
Image Sensor
Driver Electronics
Computation/Interface
By Product
CMOS 3D Time-of-flight Camera
CCD 3D Time-of-flight Camera
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Robotics and Drone
Machine Vision and Industrial Automation
Entertainment
Security and Surveillance
Automotive
Others
