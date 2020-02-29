5G Devices Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

In Depth Study of the 5G Devices Market

5G Devices , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the 5G Devices market. The all-round analysis of this 5G Devices market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the 5G Devices market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Key Players Operating in Global 5G Devices Market:

Samsung Group

Samsung Group is a global leader in enterprise information and mobility solutions. The company provides enterprise products and services which help customers in digital businesses. It offers solutions in mobile devices, TV & AV, home appliances, and computing solutions to the commercial and residential sectors. Samsung Group provides 5G enabled smartphones with advanced security system and communication technology.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leading company that provides electronic measurement & test equipment and supporting software. The company offers solutions for 5G, cloud, connected car, data center infrastructure, energy ecosystem, IoT, network security, and network visibility. It offers products and services to aerospace, automotive, communication, education, and services providers.

Other players in the global 5G devices market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Incorporated, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Inc., and Verizon Communications.

Global 5G Devices Market: Research Scope

Global 5G Devices Market, by Device Type

Mobiles

Tablets

Networking Equipment

Global 5G Devices Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Global 5G Devices Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Countries Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

