5G Smart Anetnna Market To Provide Lucrative Opportunities In The Near Future 2020-2026

The global 5G smart antenna market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The growing need for high speed data transfer with reduced latency is driving the market demand for 5G smart antenna. Rising investments in IoT, smart cities, smart devices, machine learning, and others are increasing the demand for 5G smart antenna. In addition to this, the ever-increasing demand for improved mobile internet experience, coupled with the high adoption of smartphones, is accelerating the market demand for 5G networks, thereby increasing the market demand for 5G smart antenna.

Based on applications, connected and self-driving vehicles are expected to hold a significant market share in the 5G smart antenna market during the forecast period. Connected vehicles requires high bandwidth, lower latency, and other such features that can be provided by 5G network. With the deployment of 5G, which is scheduled from as early as 2020, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) will enable vehicles to interact with their environment in real time and thus, increase road safety, energy savings, and traffic efficiency.

Various strategies such as joint ventures, partnerships, and new product developments are being undertaken by key players in the 5G smart antenna market to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Laird Connectivity expanded its vehicular antenna portfolio for public safety and aftermarket fleet applications. The new products are Gar and Barracuda, which are MIMO vehicular antennas that provide multiband operation and GNSS navigation for increased throughput, reliability, and high capacity.

KEY FINDINGS:

Based on technology, MIMO is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application type, the switched multi-beam antenna held a significant market share in the year 2018.

Based on regions, North America held the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in the region.

RECENT NEWS:

In May 2019, Laird Connectivity, one of the leaders in wireless technology, introduced 2-port CMD69423P MIMO ceiling mount antenna for 5G applications. The antenna operates between 696-960 MHz and 1300-4200 MHz.

In August 2019, Deutsche Telekom was preparing its network for the introduction of 5G small cell antennas, along with NGMN partner HUBER+SUHNER. The Swiss company developed five small cell antennas for Deutsche Telekom that cover the frequency range from 1.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz.

In September 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., extended its range of mmWave antenna module by introducing QTM527 5G. It is mobilized for mmWave in smartphones and is virtually powering the commercially available 5G devices.

