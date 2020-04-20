A Great Combo Of Value And Growth?: MGIC Investment Corporation, (NYSE: MTG)

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, MGIC Investment Corporation, (NYSE: MTG) closed at $14.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day.

The overall total volume in the last trading session was 2362035 shares while it’s while its relative trading volume is 1.12.

The price target set for the stock is $17.23. The beta factor is 1.46. A stock with a beta more than 1 means high volatile and less than 1 means low volatile.

The RSI index is largely used by traders on a 14.0-day time period and is evaluated on a range from 0.0 to 100.00, along with both high and low volumes marked at 70.00 and 30.00, correspondingly. Both the shorter and longer timeframes are used by the traders for shorter and longer purposes.

It further adds high and low ranges like from 80.00 to 20.00 and from 90.00 to 10.00. This trend takes place less repeatedly. However, it represents stronger momentum in the market. In the meantime, the MGIC Investment Corporation’s 14-day RSI was settled at 47.78. All in all, the trends of the stock market were shifting slowly but surely. The company runs an ROE of roughly 16.8%.

Analyst Views:

Notable Experts have a mean recommendation of 2.1 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 numeric scale where Rating Scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell.

Some Important Factors:

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) recently closed with fall of -0.17% to its 20-Day “SMA”. This short time frame picture represents a downward movement of current price over average price of last 20 days. 50-day “SMA” is more useful at showing position trading trends lasting 50 days. Shares of MTG moved with change of -0.91% to its 50-day Moving average. MTG stock price revealed pessimistic move of 3.15% comparing average price of last 200 days.

Historical Performances to Consider:

The MGIC Investment Corporation’s performances for Monthly, weekly, half-yearly, quarterly & year-to-date are discussed below:-

Weekly performance of stock is 72% .

Monthly performance of stock is -2.44%.

The quarterly performance of the stock is -1.06% , while the half-yearly performance is 24% .

Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -1.13% over the year to date.

Most Important details of MGIC Investment Corporation ( EPS):

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 3.14% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 67.4% along with sales growth of 1.6% in the last five years. EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach 1.51% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at 39%.