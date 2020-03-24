A latest research provides insights about Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent ” market. As per the study, the global “Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Analysis
below:
Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market
By Product Type
- Sprays/Aerosols
- Cream
- Essential Oils
- Liquid Vaporizers
- Others (Patches, Incense Sticks etc.)
By Ingredient Type
- Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
- Citronella Oil
- Catnip Oil
- Soybean Oil
- Others (Tea Tree Oil, Neem Oil etc.)
By Pest Targeted
- Mosquitoes
- Flies
- Ticks
- Others (Moth, Mites etc.)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Thailand
- Australia
- Pakistan
- Myanmar
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South Africa
