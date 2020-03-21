A2P SMS Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global A2P SMS Market

The presented global A2P SMS market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global A2P SMS market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the A2P SMS market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the A2P SMS market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the A2P SMS market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the A2P SMS market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the A2P SMS market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global A2P SMS market into different market segments such as:

Competitive Dynamics

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the A2P SMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market players in the global A2P SMS market.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the historical years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The key players profiled in this report include, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo and DIMOCO.

The Global A2P SMS market has been segmented as follows:

A2P SMS Market: By Application

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive Services

Inquiry Related Services

A2P SMS Market: By End-use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Healthcare and Hospitality

Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Others

A2P SMS Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America (SA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SA



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the A2P SMS market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the A2P SMS market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

