Acacia Market 2020 Outlook Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

The Acacia gum specifically known as Gum Arabic is a natural gum which is an including of the hardened sap of various species of the acacia tree. It is also known as Senegal gum and Indian gum. Moreover, it is soluble in water and is edible. Acacia is primarily used in the food industry as a stabilizer with EU E number E414. The acacia gum is one of a major ingredient in traditional lithography which is mostly used in paint production, printing glue, and cosmetics. It is also used in industrial applications such as textile industries, and viscosity control in inks.

Due to the increasing number of gum, Arabic manufacturers are looping on to securing regulatory clearance for insertion of emulsifier as a major ingredient in food products. Power encapsulation is believed to be one of the most instrumental production procedure in pharmaceutical industry. The key properties of soluble gum Arabic includes tasteless, odorless, colorless, and high water solubility are beneficial for the encapsulation flavors, colors, and aroma.

The acacia market share holds an impressive standings across the globe due to the increasing demand for soluble gum Arabic among consumer is encouraging the manufacturers to develop and release new formulations such as instant soluble gum Arabic. The increasing usage of soluble gum Arabic in beverages is expected to boost the food and beverages segment during the forecast period.

Gum Arabic is a natural emulsifier and a stabilizer made from the branches of acacia Senegal and acacia seyal trees. Commercial gum farms are most popular in Sudan, Chad and Nigeria. Because of the numerous qualities the Acacia gum is used in many industries like F&B, Paints and Inks etc.

The drivers of the market are:

Higher preference is given to the naturally gum in food and beverage industry.

The Gum acacia has a high application in pharmaceutical industry in the production of tablet binders, film forming agents etc.

Increasing interest and preference of consumers in natural products.

Effective application of gum arabic in paper manufacturing, meat processing, and processing vegetable juices

Leading players of global Arabic gum market include AEP Colloids Inc., POLYGAL AG, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., C.E. Roeper GmbH, IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP., Tic Gums Inc., Nexira International, KERRY GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY, CARAGUM International, S.A., and ALLAND ET ROBERT S.A.

The Acacia Gum market is highly competitive and full of opportunities, the already established vendors are indulging into various market strategies to make greater market shares. Few of the products derived from Acacia Gum are Cosmetic Products, Natural Glue, Polish and Inks, Powder encapsulating Covering of a tablet, food additive friable gum etc.

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Acacia Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global acacia market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

