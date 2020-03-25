Acai Berry Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2028

The Acai Berry market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Acai Berry market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Acai Berry market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Acai Berry Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the Acai Berry market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Acai Berry market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Acai Berry market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Nutraceuticals application segment to emerge a pale second in the global acai berry market

The Nutraceuticals application segment accounted for just over 10% of the global acai berry market in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to lose a massive 124 basis points over the course of the decadal study. However, the Nutraceuticals segment is predicted to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 9.4% to 8.4% over the period 2016-2026 making it the second highest segment by application after the Food and Beverage segment in the global acai berry market. In 2016, the Nutraceuticals segment was worth more than US$ 75 Mn and this is forecast to grow to almost US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. With respect to volume, the Nutraceuticals segment registered close to 34,000 tonnes in 2016 and this is anticipated to rise to more than 95,000 tonnes towards the close of the decade, registering a CAGR of 11.2% in terms of volume. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn can be exploited in the Nutraceuticals application segment of the global acai berry market for the 10 year period between 2016 and 2026.

Health conscious customers drive demand in the Nutraceuticals segment

Rising awareness and a noticeable shift towards healthier alternatives are responsible for the surge in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in powder form, capsule form or tablets that can be consumed directly. These capsules or tablets are rich in ORAC value and contain high antioxidants that lead to various health benefits. This rise in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals is boosting the consumption and revenue share of the Nutraceuticals application segment in the global acai berry market.

