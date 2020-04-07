Acetabular Mesh Market to Register a Growth Rate of CAGR XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The acetabulum is a concave surface of a pelvis that fits the head of the femur forming the hip joint. Acetabular mesh consists of fiber woven in sheets and used to repair gaps in the acetabular component of the hip or to prevent it from protrusion into the pelvis.

The global acetabular mesh market is primarily driven by the growing number of orthopedic surgeries owing to an increase in risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, malabsorption, trauma, and poor diet, among others.

The increasing prevalence of diseases, such as osteoarthritis and early menopause, affects the structure and bone density of the body, which increases the propensity of fractures. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, osteoarthritis affects over 30 million adults in the U.S.

Acetabular Mesh Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancements in acetabular mesh technology, such as the development of advanced bearing materials, which include porous metal technology, antioxidant-infused polyethylene, & coatings to combat surgical trauma and reduce friction, among others, are driving the adoption of acetabular meshes.

Improvements in surgical techniques and the development of real-time diagnostic imaging, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and others, have boosted the number of surgical procedures that involve acetabular mesh systems.

The global acetabular mesh market is increasingly inclined towards minimally invasive surgery owing to its lower footprint. The advent of computer-assisted surgery and robotic surgery techniques has propelled this trend. The growing customization based on the individual anatomy of patients or in difficult reconstructive cases is spearheading the acetabular mesh market.

However, high cost of procedures, risk of infection, implant failure, thrombosis, implant rejection, osteolysis, and lack of trained manpower & specialty hospitals are among factors restraining the global acetabular mesh market. The average cost of surgery in the U.S. is approximately USD 50000, although there are wide variations in different states in the country with Alabama recording the lowest rates.

Acetabular Mesh Market: Segmentation

The global acetabular mesh market is segmented based on the material of construction, cementing technique, sex, end users, and region.

Based on material of construction, the global acetabular mesh market is segmented as follows:

Metal Mesh Stainless Steel Nickel titanium Cobalt Chromium Others

Polymers Polyethylene Polycaprolactone Others

Others

Based on cementing technique, the global patellar implant market is divided as:

Cemented

Cement less

Based on sex, the global patellar implant market is categorized as:

Male

Female

Based on end users, the global patellar implant market is categorized as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market Trends: Overview

Metal hypersensitivity and toxicity, which affects about 10 to 15% of the population, is driving the market toward the adoption of inert mesh materials such as polyethylene. Metal on metal implants are reported to have higher failure rates, which has resulted in combination designs that employ different materials such as metal or plastic.

In 2011, the U.S. FDA issued an advisory on metal-metal hip implants, which necessitated clinical trials and postmarket studies on metal-on-metal implants before they are released in the market.

Another trend is the increasing preference for high-density polyethylene that has a lower rates of wear & tear and porous metal technology. Porous metal technology is claimed to mimic the natural bone structure and result in lower rejection rates.

Newer materials such as ceramic are being tested. However, ceramic pieces are likely to break abruptly, which, in 2% of cases, can lead to catastrophic failure. Another issue with ceramic is the audible high-pitch squeaking noise during activity.

Acetabular Mesh Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global acetabular mesh market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America led by the U.S. accounts for the largest market share of the global acetabular mesh market owing to the concentration of key market players, consolidation of healthcare, and large research & development expenditure.

However, the high cost of procedures in the U.S. is hampering market growth and has resulted in approximately 0.8% of Americans having undergone this procedure.

The Asia Pacific acetabular mesh market excluding Japan is expected to grow at the most significant rate owing to growing healthcare expenditure, developing infrastructure, and growing economies. China and India are expected to hold a lion’s share of the Asia Pacific acetabular mesh market owing to growth in healthcare infrastructure and expenditure.

Europe acetabular mesh market is expected to be led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The large medical devices industry of Germany is driving the European market. The cost of acetabular mesh procedures is the lowest in Poland and Sweden, owing to which the medical tourism industry in these countries is large. Germany dominates the European total hip replacement procedures with 290 per 100,000 population per year.

The Middle East and Africa acetabular mesh market is expected to be driven by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The development of large medical complexes, such as the King Fahd Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, coupled with the large public healthcare share of which is approximately 75% of the total healthcare expenditure, is expected to drive the acetabular mesh market in the MEA.

Acetabular Mesh Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global acetabular mesh market are Stryker; Sharma Orthopaedic India Pvt. Ltd.; DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson); Zimmer Biomet; and Baumer Holding AG.

The global acetabular mesh market is consolidated with a few large players dominating the market. The global acetabular mesh market is technology- and intellectual property-intensive, which favors large players with deep pockets.

The cost of development is high, which is driving collaborations between players to reduce the development cost and time by benefiting from each others’ complementary technologies. However, the high premium of the market deters collaborations where big players are hesitant to lose their market position and share.

