Acetylene Carbon Black Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

The global Acetylene Carbon Black market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Acetylene Carbon Black market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Acetylene Carbon Black are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Acetylene Carbon Black market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A

Cabotn

Soltex

Denka

Phillips Carbon Black

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sun Petrochemicals

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

Sid Richardson Carbon&Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Carbide Method

Naphtha Pyrolysis

Segment by Application

Plastics

Printing Inks&Toners

Paints&Coatings

Others

