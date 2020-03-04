Acrylic Surface Coating Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

The global Acrylic Surface Coating market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Acrylic Surface Coating market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Acrylic Surface Coating market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Acrylic Surface Coating market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Acrylic Surface Coating market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPSEA Group

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Waterborne Coating

Solvent-Borne Coating

Powder Coating

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Household Furniture

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Acrylic Surface Coating market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Acrylic Surface Coating market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

