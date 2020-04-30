ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS Market Comprehensive study | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The ‘ ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS Market, some of the major companies are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG and Other Prominent Players

ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS Market: Insights

The new study study of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market anticipated to reach US$ XXX Million with a significant CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2015-25. Price is one of the growth driving factor for generic drug adoption in the forecast period of 2019-25, in comparison with brand name analogue the prices of generic drugs are cheaper with the same standards followed by innovator drugs such as safety, efficacy, and quality. Significant growth in prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic and infectious diseases coupled with an increasing pattern of an unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population enhance the demand of generic drug market (in terms of sales) in the developing countries. Emerging economies such as India and China, as manufacturers have sufficient manufacturing units, a higher spending power, and greater significance on transparent pricing by measuring effects on the population to expand the pattern of generic adoption and generic drug manufacturing in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market (2019-25).

In terms of therapeutic area oncology segment is anticipated to drive the global generic medicine in active pharmaceutical ingredient market due to the lucrative number of research, in-process research, and patent expiry in the oncology segment. Regulated policy and reforms by the United States to regulate the healthcare affordability coupled with the biotech synthesis of innovative drugs and technology anticipated to propel the growth of generic drug adoption in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

Captive (In-house) manufacturing holds the largest market share of active pharmaceutical ingredient market in the forecast period

To uphold in the highly competitive landscape, the upcoming players are investing in innovative product launches with in-process R&D. Economic benefits and prevent technology leakage followed by the trend of maintaining active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing with the integration in pharmaceutical supply chain propel the growth of captive (In-house) manufacturers in the forecast period. The major advantages of active manufacturing are flexibility, customisation, rapid testing of prototypes, and lower cost when producing in small volumes. The significant growth rate in spending of healthcare is one the factor driving the growth of captive manufacturing in active pharmaceutical ingredient market during the forecast period of 2019-25.

Growing demand for CVD drugs is the growth driven factor for active pharmaceutical ingredient market during the forecast period

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is getting a boost from the growing prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic, and infectious diseases coupled with the increasing trend of an unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population. CVD is emerging as the lucrative therapeutic segment for innovative and generic drug manufacturing companies in terms of CVD drug consumption by end-users in the forecast duration. Increasing adoption rate of generic medicine in the developing countries drive the global medical spending in generic drug segment. Increasing demand for low-cost CVD generic drug market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-25.

The Global ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

APIs Market, by Type

Innovative APIs

Generic APIS

APIs Market, by Type of Manufacturer

Captive API Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers Market, by Type Merchant Innovative API Manufacturers Merchant Generic API Manufacturers Merchant API Manufacturers Market, by Type of Synthesis Merchant Synthetic API Manufacturers Merchant Biotech API Manufacturers



APIs market, by Type of Synthesis

Synthetic APIs Market l Synthetic APIs Market, by Type Innovative Synthetic APIs Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech APIs Market l Biotech APIs Market, by Type Innovative Biotech APIs Generic Biotech APIs l Biotech APIs Market, by Product Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones and Growth Factors Cytokines Fusion Proteins Therapeutic Enzymes Recombinant Vaccines Blood Factors l Biotech APIs Market, by Expression System Mammalian Expression Systems Microbial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Insect Expression Systems Other Expression Systems



APIs Market, by Type of Drug

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

APIs Market, by Therapeutic Application

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Pain Management

Respiratory Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

