Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Forecasts Report and Industry Forecast to 2025

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2018-2025)

The global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is estimated to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2025 from an initial market size of USD 1048.52 million in 2017. The AML market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14% in the forecast period 2018-2025. Acute Myeloid Leukemia is a rare and serious disease which is most commonly suffered by the adults with age more than 45 years and is most common among men.

It is estimated that around 21,380 people are suffering with AML in United States in 2017 with an estimated deaths of around 10,590 people. The five year survival rates for the people with AML is around 27%. Though, Acute Myeloid Leukemia is a serious disease, it is curable with chemotherapy with or without bone marrow/stem cell transplant. Acute Myeloid Leukemia accounts for 1.3% of the all cancer cases registered in United States.

Increasing aged population across the world, growing clinical trials, introduction of new and innovative therapies for the treatment, and growing investments in the R & D are the major factors driving the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market. Lack of standardized treatment method for AML, adverse effects of chemotherapy, increasing rates of bone marrow transplant are the major factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

The acute myeloid leukemia is segmented by clinical trial analysis, drug class, commercial products, and by region. North American region account for the largest number of clinical trials. By country, United States account for the largest number of clinical trials happening across the world. By commercial product, Vidaza, Dacogen, Daunorubicin, Idarubicin, and Cytarabine have the account for the largest market share. Vidaza, accounts for XX% of the market share in 2017 and is a non-intensive therapy majorly used for patients aged more than 60 years. The patent rights of Vidaza has expired in United States in 2011 and will expire in 2018 in Europe Union.

The market is segmented into:

By Commercial Acute Myeloid Leukemia Products

Vidaza

Dacogen

Daunorubicin

Idarubicin

Cytarabine

Others

By Drug Class

Alkylating antineoplastic agent

Cytotoxic Antibiotic

Topoisomerase Inhibitor

Others

Some of the major companies in global Acute Myeloid Leukemia market include

Sunesis

Celgene

Bristol Myers Squibb

Roche

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market is a fairly consolidated market with top 10 companies accounting for only XX% of the market share. Investments in R & D, partnerships and acquisitions are the key strategies followed by the major companies in the industry.

Some of the recent industry developments include

Novartis has received an approval in EU region for the drug “Rydapt” for the newly diagnosed FLT3- mutated acute myeloid leukemia in 2017.

Roche has received US FDA approval for the Venclexta drug in 2016 for the treatment of leukemia.

Table of Contents

1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

2. Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

3. Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Suppliers Power

3.3.2 Buyer Power

3.3.3 Industry Competition

3.3.4 Threat of new Entrant

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4. Clinical Trial Analysis

4.1 By Age Group

4.1.1 Child

4.1.2 Adult

4.1.3 Senior

4.2 By Study Phases

4.2.1 Early Phase

4.2.2 Phase 1

4.2.3 Phase 2

4.2.4 Phase 3

4.2.5 Phase 4

4.3 By Study Type

4.3.1 Interventional

4.3.2 Observational

4.4 By Gender

4.4.1 Male

4.4.2 Female

5. Product Pipeline Analysis

6. Segmentation by Commercial Products

6.1 Daunorubicin

6.2 Idarubicin

6.3 Cytarabine

6.4 Vidaza

6.5 Mitoxantrone

6.6 Dacogen

6.7 Etoposide

6.8 Cyclophosphamide

6.9 Others

7. Segmentation by Drug Class

7.1 Alkylating antineoplastic agent

7.2 Cytotoxic Antibiotic

7.3 Topoisomerase Inhibitor

7.4 Others

8. Geographic Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Rest of North America

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 United Kingdom

8.2.2 Spain

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Italy

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 India

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 Australia

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 South America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Argentina

8.4.3 Rest of South America

8.5 Rest of the World

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share Analysis

9.2 Company Benchmarking

9.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Major Companies

10. Company Profiles*

10.1 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

10.2 Celgene Corporation

10.3 Eisai Co. Ltd

10.4 Clavis Pharma

10.5 Cephalon Inc

10.6 Ambit Biosciences Corporation

10.7 Genzyme Corporation

10.8 Bristol Myers Squibb

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

10.10 Pfizer

10.11 Novartis

10.12 Roche

11. Appendix

11.1 Sources

11.2 List of Charts

11.3 Expert Panel Validation

11.4 Disclaimer

11.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional company profiles will be included on request.

