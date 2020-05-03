Adhesives and Sealants Market Global Research, Industry Opportunities and Competitive Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Major Revenue Generators

According to report published by All The Research, The global adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 55.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 84.4 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The adhesives and sealants market is growing at a steady pace due to its increasing demand in a wide range of industries, such as construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, and consumer products, among others. Growing automotive industry due to the increasing demand for low carbon-emitting and lightweight vehicles is driving the growth of the adhesives and sealants market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of hot-melt adhesives in woodworking and packaging industry is further propelling the market growth across the globe. However, there are certain environmental regulations posed by the European countries on the usage of adhesives and sealants, which is one of the major factor hampering the growth of the global market.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/244

he water-based adhesives segment contributes a major share in the global market

Based on formulating technology, the global adhesives market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, and reactive and others. In 2018, the water-based adhesives segment contributes a major share of around 30% share in the global market. Among these technologies, the water-based adhesives segment registers a remarkable share in the market, owing to its eco-friendly nature. Moreover, it consists of high water content and possesses low toxicity, which marks its increased adoption as a less flammable technology.

Global sealants market to be driven by silicone resins

Based on sealants, the market has been segmented into acrylic, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), silicone, and others. The silicone segment primarily contributes the major share in the sealants market due to the several advantageous properties, such as high-temperature resistance. This increases its acceptance in a wide range of industries, such as construction sector.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/244

Based on application, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR 7.5% during the forecast period

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into paper & packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, woodworking, consumer products, healthcare, and others. The automotive & transportation segment accounted to project considerable growth in the market in 2018. Increasing demand for lightweight, eco-friendly, and efficient cars is substantially increasing the demand for adhesives in the automotive industry. Government regulation for increasing fuel efficiency is further propelling the market growth in the automotive industry.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global adhesives and sealants market are 3M Company (US), Arkema Group (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Henkel Corporation (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Sika Corporation (Switzerland), and BASF SE (Germany), among others.

About All The Research:

All The Research was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realise, that it’s not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference.

Contact Info:

Email: [email protected]

US: 1-888-691-6870

Address:39180 Liberty Street Suite 110, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Phone: 1-888-691-6870

Website: https://www.alltheresearch.com