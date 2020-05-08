Adiponitrile Market Future Growth, Size & Revenue Projection To 2026

The report titled on “Adiponitrile Market” report offers in-intensity analysis of the worldwide market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 6 Forces forecast 2020 to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. Adiponitrile market competitive landscape provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Dupont, Solvay, Rhodia Group, Invista, BASF, Lyondellbasell Industries, LG Chem, Ineos, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Braskem, Evonik Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, JSR Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation ), including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Adiponitrile Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites And Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Adiponitrile market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, End Use/Application Segment and Adiponitrile industry geography segment.

Scope of Adiponitrile Market: Adiponitrile is the organic compound with the formula (CH2)4(CN)2. This dinitrile, a viscous, colorless liquid, is an important precursor to the polymer nylon-6,6. In 2005, about one billion kilograms were produced.

Asia Pacific will grow significantly over the next seven years as a result of swift growth in textile industry coupled with huge demand for tyre cord particularly in India and China. Moreover, rapid development in the automotive sector in China is likely to enhance the consumption for adiponitrile in the near future. Furthermore, Government of India’s initiative of “Make in India” is predicted to boost the demand for adiponitrile in this region.

Europe is predicted to grow substantially over the next seven years on account of mounting automotive sector in various countries including Sweden, Italy and Germany. Moreover, higher consumption of carpets and fiber products is likely to boost the demand growth over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA will provide ample of opportunity for growth on account of increasing demand from industrial sector, as a result of accelerating consumption in conveyor belts, tire cords and electro-insulating materials.

Global Adiponitrile market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adiponitrile.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ .99

☯ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Carpet Fibers

☯ Conveyor Belts

☯ Electro-Insulating Elements

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Adiponitrile Market in Important Countries (Regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

