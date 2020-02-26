Adsorbents Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2017 – 2027

Global adsorbents market is finding its way to progression, with an increase in the scope of application

With the increase in the application of adsorbents, the market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Some of the applications of adsorbents include petrochemicals, chemical, water

treatment, food processing, air separation & drying, pharmaceutical and others. Every area of application of adsorbents in the market can help people in different ways. In the gas industry, the process of adsorption is used for drying of industrial gases such as catalytic reforming recycle gas, steam cracked gas, LNG, methyl chloride, synthesis gas etc., in purification of liquids and gases. In water plants, it is used for removal of arsenic and fluoride from water, in water DE fluoridation process etc.

In the most lucrative application segment, i.e. petroleum refining, the adsorption process is used for removal of HCl, H2S and water from reformer streams, nitriles from etherification feed, oxygenates from etherification raffinate streams and alkylation feed, desulfurisation and dehydration of LPG streams, Dehydration of alkylation feed, refinery gas streams prior to cryogenic separation, naphtha and diesel oil, separation of normal paraffins from cyclic compounds and branched chain etc.

According to the research report, among all the major application areas, the petroleum and petrochemicals segment leads with an expected market size of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2027. However another application area arising as a tough competitor for petrochemicals is food processing, which is expected to register the highest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The global adsorbents market likely to experience growing demand and opportunities from industries like petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and food

Over the past years, the rise in demand for petroleum products has marked the growth of petroleum refining. The first step after exploration of crude oil as well as natural gas is the removal of water content i.e. dehydration. During dehydration, molecular sieves are predominantly used as adsorbents. A rise in the production of crude oil & natural gas is expected to drive the adsorbents market over the forecast period.

In the pharmaceuticals industry, the maintenance of the quality of products has resulted in more attention being given to manufacturing processes. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are placing more emphasis to quality checking, which involves adsorbents in processes such as instrument drying, drying of air-synthesis products and deodorisation. Even the food industry has witnessed the need for adsorbents.

That is mainly due to the use of chromatography that uses silica gel adsorbent. The usage of silica gel in column chromatography for research activities linked with pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals has improved during the past few years.

Asia Pacific – currently the dominating region in the global adsorbents market – is helped by the packaging industry

All the small and major companies are attentive towards their logistics. Most of the industries want to ensure the safety of their products. In order to protect their products from moisture, manufacturers use desiccants such as silica gel. Additionally, apart from pharmaceuticals and food, the electronics industry can also be considered as an emerging market for desiccants. The number of electronic enterprises are increasing rapidly in some countries such as China, Japan, South Korea,

Taiwan, etc. and therefore, the demand for desiccants for the packaging of electronic devices is increasing. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the global adsorbents market in the coming years.

