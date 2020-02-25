Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Trends, Demand and Forecast with Market Players- Bayer AG, Bettera Brands, LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Doctors Best, Herbaland Naturals Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Adult Vitamin Gummies Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Bayer AG, Bettera Brands, LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Doctors Best, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Hero Nutritionals, IM Healthcare, Nutrition, LLC., Mr. Gummy Vitamins, FoodState , Nature’s Way Products, LLC., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC., Pioneer Life Sciences, SmartyPants Vitamins, vitafive and Hello Bello among others

Global adult vitamin gummies market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need for high nutritional content food products.

Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Single Vitamins, Multi-Vitamins, Type III, Others), Application (Food Supplements, Vitamin Deficiency, Weight Management, Immunity, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Adult vitamin gummies are used by adults to treat or prevent the vitamin deficiency caused due to the certain illnesses and poor diet, while women’s take it during pregnancy. It is meant for the building blocks of the body which helps to maintain the good health. The tablets doesn’t need to be swallowed a whole pills as it can chewed which increase their demand in the market. These are prepared from the water, sugar, gelatin, corn starch and added colorings. Some of its popular flavours are orange, raspberry, lemon and cherry.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Hello Bello Gummy Vitamins launched Gummy Vitamins which do not consist of artificial colors, flavours, high-fructose corn syrup or preserva­tives. According to the company the vitamins are mostly organic and prepared with natural flavours and sweeteners. This launch will increase the brand value of the company in the market

In April 2019, Vitafusion launched new series in the gummy vitamins product portfolio such as organic gummy supplements. The series is introduced for the adults to provide high nutrition values while it will be available in different types based on ingredients. The ingredients include carrot, organic turmeric and annatto. This launch will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Market Drivers:

Increased awareness towards the health is driving the growth of market

Worldwide increasing spending capacity of person is augmenting the market growth

Utilization of supplements among adults, through e-commerce portals and social media is boosting the market growth

Easy availability of gummy vitamins is spurring the growth of market

Market Restraints:

Side effect such as diarrhoea, constipation or upset stomach are hampering the market growth

The stringent regulations of government will downsize the growth of market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Adult Vitamin Gummies products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

