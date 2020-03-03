Advanced Analytics Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Global Advanced Analytics Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Drivers and Restraints

A significant rise in the adoption of big data and the increasing need to prevent fraudulent activities are some of the vital factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the global advanced analytics market in the next few years. In addition, the growing demand for mobile analytics solutions and the rising focus on business intelligence are projected to contribute towards the development of the overall market in the next few years.

On the other hand, concerns related to data security and lack of data integration and connectivity are projected to restrict the growth of the overall market in the near future. Moreover, the lack of expertise, especially in developing economies is likely to curb the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the rise in the adoption of SaaS-based predictive analytics is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Advanced Analytics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Among the key geographical segments, Europe and North America are expected to lead the global advanced analytics market and account for a key share in the forecast period. As per the research study, these two regions are anticipated to witness substantial growth, thanks to the presence of a large number of financial institutes. In addition, the increasing use of software services and solutions in diverse business activities is one of the key factors that is expected to fuel the growth of the advanced analytics market in Europe and North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth in the next few years and register a healthy growth rate. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the developing economy and tremendously expanding banking sector. These factors are expected to offer promising opportunities for key players operating in the advanced analytics market across the globe.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the prominent players operating in the advanced analytics market across the globe are Statsoft, Knime, Terdata, Pitney Bowes Software, Microsoft, Kxen, Infor, SAS, Oracle, Angoss, Fico, SAP, IBM, and Rapidminer. In order to survive in the competitive scenario of the market, these players are focusing on innovations and high-quality services, which will help them in enhancing their market presence across the globe.

