Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The global Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Key Segments Covered

By End-user Banking and Financial Services Insurance Government, Public Administration and Utilities Pharmaceuticals Telecom and IT predictive Retail (Consumer Goods) Transportation and Logistics Healthcare Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Energy (Electricity, Oil and Gas) Engineering and Construction Tourism Sports



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecasts the market on the basis of CAGR but also analyses the impact of key parameters on each segment during each year of the forecast period. This helps the clients to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of the absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of revenue opportunity that a market participant can receive in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market.

In the final section of the report: the competitive landscape is included in order to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain of the market, their presence in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market and key differentiators. This section would help clients gain insights on the various participants in the ecosystem of the market. Additionally, it will help the client to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of the providers for evaluating their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software space. Key competitors covered in this report include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG, Tableau Software Inc., Information Builders, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Teradata Corporation, Acxiom Corporation and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Companies

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP AG

Tableau Software Inc.

Information Builders, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Teradata Corporation

Acxiom Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Research Methodology

In order to evaluate the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market size, the revenue generated by the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software service providers has been taken into consideration. Moreover, the market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind different factors including technological, environmental, economic, legal and social factors. In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of processes, including secondary research, primary research and data from paid database. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, Internet sources, trade associations, agencies and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools, which equates to the most appropriate methodology to provide quality market research report.

What insights readers can gather from the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market report?

A critical study of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

