ADVANCED WOUND CARE MANAGEMENT MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $16.95 BILLION BY 2026 – 3M, ACELITY, B. BRAUN, BAXTER, CARDINAL, CONVATEC, INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, INTEGRA, MEDTRONIC, MPM

According to Publisher, the Global Advanced Wound Care Market is accounted for $10.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $16.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the increasing rate of Diabetes & related chronic wounds, growing acceptance of evidence-based treatments for chronic wounds are the major factors favouring the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for technologically advanced wound care products and processions in the field of advanced wound care research are the opportunities of the market. However, high expenditure costs and less awareness in developing regions are hampering the market.

Based on wound type, Traumatic Wounds are determined as cuts, lacerations or puncture wounds damaging both skin and the tissues. Traumatic wound may have multiple risk factors for poor healing, including chronic diseases and life style factors that can change its phases. Most of the trauma wounds may happen from unexpected injury at work or home, or by an accident. The main therapy to treat traumatic wounds is by applying antibiotic gel to prevent infection, and then a sterile dressing is covered to keep the wound clean and protected.

On the basis of product, Active Wound Care Active Wound care is used to remove the weaken tissues to heal the wound of the skin which includes surgical procedure of devitalized or affected tissue, stimulation of new tissue growth, control of pain, and nutritional support. Physical therapists in active wound care identify the skin disorders including pressure, vascular and neuropathic and plan of care that may include appropriate advanced wound care dressings and interventions.

By Geography, North America is projected to be the largest market and expected to remain the same by surpassing the other regions during the forecast period due to increase in number of patients with continuous increase in disposable incomes, and growing patient consciousness. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Advanced Wound Care Market include 3M, Acelity L.P., B. Braun, Baxter International, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Convatec Group, Integra Lifesciences, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Mimedx Group, M?lnlycke Health Care, Mpm Medical (RBC Life Sciences), Paul Hartmann, Smith & Nephew.

