Advancements in Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market to boost Revenues Through 2019 – 2029

Multiple myeloma is a disorder in malignant plasma cell which mostly affects secondary organs such as bone, renal, bone marrow, immune as well as neurologic dysfunction. Multiple myeloma is a malignancy in clonal plasma cell that results from complex interactions between bone marrow stromal cells, malignant progenitor cells and the bone marrow microenvironment.

Refractory multiple myeloma can be defined as a disease that is progressive or non-responsive on therapy or within sixty days of last treatment in patients with less response. According to Janseen report 2016, an estimate of 38,000 new multiple myeloma cases was recorded each year in Europe. In addition to that, 28% multiple myeloma patients die within a year of diagnosis.

Refractory multiple myeloma treatment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma, advancement in research and development for innovative therapeutics for the refractory multiple myeloma treatment, introduction of a monoclonal antibody for refractory multiple myeloma treatment are some of the factors driving the growth of the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market.

However, currently there is no standard of care for refractory multiple myeloma treatment. Moreover, cost associated with refractory multiple myeloma treatment and huge expenses in research and development in bringing out novel therapeutics may hinder the growth of the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market.

The global refractory multiple myeloma treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type and distributional channel

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Segmentation by Treatment Immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) Thalidomide (THAL) Lenalidomide Pomalidomide Bortezomib Carfilzomib Cytotoxic agents High-Dose Therapy And Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation (HDT-SCT) Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Segmentation by Distributional Channel Hospitals Cancer Institutes Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Geographically, refractory multiple myeloma treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America register significant growth in refractory multiple myeloma treatment market due to advanced healthcare facilities, improved medications and launch of new therapeutics will fuel the growth of the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market.

Europe also share considerable growth in the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market due to rising demand and adoption of new treatment option in the region will foster growth in the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market.

Asia Pacific has considerable revenue generation in the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market owing to increasing prevalence of refractory multiple myeloma treatment and increasing awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment will propel the growth of the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market.

Middle East and Africa has less contribution in driving the growth of the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market owing to poor healthcare facilities, lack of awareness among people for proper treatment, less availability of medications in the region may impact the growth of the refractory multiple myeloma treatment market.

Examples of the market participants in the global refractory multiple myeloma treatment market identified across the value chain include: Karyopharm Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Sanofi, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bluebird Bio, Inc, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Onyx Therapeutics, Inc., SymBio Pharmaceuticals.

