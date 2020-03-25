Aerosol Packaging Market : Trends and Future Applications

The Aerosol Packaging market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Aerosol Packaging market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Aerosol Packaging market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Decreasing demand for nasal sprays, shaving foams and increasing demand for roll-ons likely to hamper the growth of the global aerosol packaging market

Nasal sprays contain the calcitonin drug that is used for the treatment of osteoporosis. This drug poses an increased risk of cancer. Therefore it is suggested by the Health Canada Report that some alternative drug should be used for the treatment of bone disorders. Nasal sprays that contained calcitonin drug were already withdrawn from the Canadian market in 2013. This move is likely to affect the pharmaceutical segment of the global aerosol packaging market across the globe.

Customers across the world are changing their preferences towards more environment friendly packaging products due to the various harmful effects of packaging products. Deodorant sprays are packed in aerosol cans that contain few volatile organic compounds, which are considered harmful by many research organisations. These volatile organic compounds are harmful to the environment. As a result, consumers are preferring roll-ons as an alternative to deodorant sprays. This is likely to decrease the demand for aerosol packaging products worldwide.

The growing trend to maintain a bearded look in the adult male population across the globe is resulting in a decline in the demand for shaving products in the global market. This reduced demand for shaving foams and gels is expected to result in minimising the demand for aerosol packaging products. This trait will not only decrease the revenues of companies operating in the worldwide market but will also hamper the future trends and prospects of the aerosol packaging industry.The personal care and cosmetics segment by application is anticipated to be a major contributor to the global aerosol packaging market. This segment will continue to hold a sustained 40% market share throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2027, witnessing an increase of 60 basis points during the period of assessment. The global market for cosmetics and personal care is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to rise to more than US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027. This segment is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of a little more than US$ 1.50 Bn during 2017-2027. In terms of volume, the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to witness 1.5X growth by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%.

