Aesthetic Medicine Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application, Status and Forecast 2027

Aesthetic medicine is a developing branch of scientific research and medicine that aimed at improving the physical appearance. The term is applied to the procedures that involves the process of modifying a patient’s physical appearance that enhance a person’s face and body, or also decrease the risk of certain types of diseases such as obesity. Aesthetic medicine includes surgical and dermatology practices including, reconstructive surgery, physical surgery and non-invasive procedures.

The aesthetic medicine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising demand for aesthetic procedures and increasing prevalence of obesity. However, increasing investments in R&D will lead to inventions in aesthetic medicines and is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period for the market for aesthetic medicine.

The key players influencing the market are:

CANDELA CORPORATION

Alma Lasers

Lumenis

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

ALLERGAN

Cynosure (Hologic, Inc.)

Galderma laboratories

Bausch Health

PhotoMedex, Inc.

Merz Aesthetics

