Aesthetic Services Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

Analysis Report on Aesthetic Services Market

Market: Segmentation

Based on the end user, Dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers is the most attractive end-user segment of the aesthetic services market. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024. Ambulatory Surgery Centers is expected to be the next most lucrative End-user segment and anticipated to expand at the rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. ASCs are the preferred settings for aesthetic treatments, especially facial and scar treatments.

Geographically, North America aesthetic services market has been categorized into The U.S. and Canada. The U.S. was the most attractive market in 2015. The U.S. accounted for 95% share of the North America aesthetic services market in 2015 and is projected to expand at CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Rising awareness and adoption of various aesthetic services, growing health care infrastructure, rising incidence of skin disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Further increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among the male population and availability of user friendly aesthetic devices are the key factors fuelling the growth of aesthetics services market in near future.

North America Aesthetic Services Market: Competitive Outlook

Major aesthetic service providers operating in North America aesthetic services market are Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Dermatology solutions group, The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Cosmetic & Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic Toronto, The MedSpa Southwest Plastic Surgery, Riverside Plastic Surgery, Marina Plastic Surgery, DCDermDocs, Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery.

North America Aesthetic services Market, by Services Type

Surgical Services Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Facial contouring Facial rejuvenation OthersÃÂ

Non-Surgical Services Dermabrasion and Microdermabrasion Dermal Fillers Botox Dermal Fillers Other Laser treatment Scar Treatment Tattoo Removal Hair Removal Others

Reconstructive Procedures Breast Enhancement Tissue expansion Burn repair surgery Others



North America Aesthetic services Market, by End-userÃÂ

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics and Cosmetic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery CentersÃÂ

North America Aesthetic services Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada



