Agricultural Tires Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2025
The global Agricultural Tires market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Agricultural Tires market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Agricultural Tires market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Agricultural Tires market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Agricultural Tires market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Michelin
Bridgestone
Titan International
Pirelli
Trelleborg
AGT
BKT
Mitas
Sumitomo
Nokian
Harvest King
J.K. Tyre
Carlisle
Specialty Tires
Delta
CEAT
Xugong Tyres
Taishan Tyre
Shandong Zhentai
Double Coin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Radial Agriculture Tires
Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires
Segment by Application
Tractors Tyres
Harvester Tyres
Sprayer Tyres
Trailer Tyres
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Agricultural Tires market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Agricultural Tires market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
