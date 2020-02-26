Agriculture Crop Insurance Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC)

‘Agriculture Crop Insurance market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Agriculture Crop Insurance industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC), Rural Community Insurance Agency, Inc. (RCIS), The Chubb Corporation, QBE Insurance Group Limited, American Financial Group, Inc, XL Group Limited, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Anhua Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd., Agriculture Crop Insurance Company of India.

Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increase in agricultural risks plays a vital role in the growth of the Agriculture Crop Insurance market worldwide Agriculture is an important contributor to any economy. The extensive use of crops for direct human consumption and industrial processes has resulted in increasing the pressure on the existing supply demand gap. Increasing need for food security is expected to augment the demand for insurance policies. The two major risks in agricultural sector are price risk, caused due to volatility in prices in the market and production risk which is caused due to ambiguity about the amount of production those primary producers would yield from their current activities. These two risks are most likely to increase in the future and would consequently drive the global Agriculture Crop Insurance market. Agriculture Crop Insurance is quite prevalent across the West, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The Agriculture Crop Insurance market is matured in developed economies which is well supported by the government for sustained growth. Developing economies pose a lucrative opportunity for growth with significant investments made by local bodies to provide insurance against potential risk for crop failure

The regional analysis of Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. . Agriculture Crop Insurance is quite prevalent across the West, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The Agriculture Crop Insurance market is matured in developed economies which is well supported by the government for sustained growth .and Asia Pacific was the second largest market for crop insurance, the region has the highest potential for proliferation of insurance as it is more prone to natural calamities such as earthquake, floods, cyclones etc. Also, agriculture is the most important contributor to the Asian economy and in order to mitigate the pricing and production risks, increasing number of farmers are opting for agricultural insurance.

Key players: Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC), Rural Community Insurance Agency, Inc. (RCIS), The Chubb Corporation, QBE Insurance Group Limited, American Financial Group, Inc, XL Group Limited, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Anhua Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd., Agriculture Crop Insurance Company of India

By Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct Writing), by Type (MPCI Insurance, Hail Insurance, Livestock Insurance, Other Insurance)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Agriculture Crop Insurance, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Agriculture Crop Insurance by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Agriculture Crop Insurance Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agriculture Crop Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

