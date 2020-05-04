AI based Chatbot Market Size Estimates, Regional Outlook, Research Intellegence, Segmentation

The global AI based chatbots market was valued at USD 450.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,970.4 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

AI based chatbots are defined as a computer program which is used for simulating human conversation over voice commands or text chats or both. Chatbot also is known as chatterbot features artificial intelligence (AI) which can be embedded into the program for further usage via messaging service.

Global artificial intelligence-based chatbots industry is primarily driven by tremendous competitiveness of modern business structure which focuses intensively on imparting efficiency and reducing the operational time. AI based chatbots allow businesses to respond faster to customer needs of any sort. Moreover, the technological advancement in technology has enabled multiple industry verticals to progress from traditional platforms onto digital ones with enhanced customer interaction. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has imparted better accessibility for businesses through their digital platforms. AI-powered chatbots are finding greater applications in providing virtual assistance solutions such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Immensely popular messaging apps which include the likes of WeChat and Facebook messenger are substantially investing in providing AI based chatbots solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbots provide customer support at irrespective of time and without being at the location physically. This advantage of employing chatbots have resulted in saving of manpower as well as other financial resources, reducing overall operational costs.

North America to dominate the AI based chatbots market throughout the forecast period

North America region is by far the largest contributor to the growth of global AI based chatbots market which contributed more than 45% market share globally. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to intensifying investments from global industry players.

The major players operating in the global AI based chatbots market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex) (U.S.), Dialogflow (Google) (U.S.), Bold360 AI (U.S.), Chatfuel (U.S.), Botsify (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), eGain Corporation (U.K.), Nuance Communications (U.S.), Creative Virtual Ltd. (U.S.) and Artificial Solutions Inc. (U.S.) among others.

