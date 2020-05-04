AI Cyber Security Market SWOT Analysis, Future Assesment, Demand Analysis, Global Outlook, Growth Opportunities

The AI in Cyber security Market has witnessed dynamic growth over the past decade. AI in Cyber security Ecosystem are helping organizations in monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality.

The increasing awareness among people, advancements in information technology, upgradation of intelligence and surveillance solutions, and increasing volume of data gathered from various sources have demanded the use of reliable and improved cyber security solutions in all industries. Artificial intelligence has led to an increase in the adoption rate of AI in Cyber security Ecosystem with the help of the increasing penetration of internet in both developing and developed countries. The private financial and banking sector has been marked as a major industry for the use of these security solutions, followed by healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors.

According to AllTheResearch, the global AI in Cyber security Ecosystem will see a substantial growth by USD 2.3 billion in 2023. Organizations like Dell Technologies Capital, Edison Partners, Accel, Citi Ventures, TCV, and Bain Capital Ventures are increasingly investing in cybersecurity. Security spending by organizations worldwide is overtaking IT spending. Security departments are expanding in size and budget for cyber security, in order to secure data and solutions. With increasing cybersecurity risks and regulations, most executive-level managers know more protection is required by them for securing their data.

Rising popularity of digitalization has made organizations depend more on the digitized information. Sharing of a vast amount of data in an external and internal environment, as well as across the globe, has made organizations a victim of cybercrimes through different forms of cyberattacks. Every successful online attack can harm an organization, as well as its reputation, data, and brand. It can further result in a loss of competitive advantage besides causing financial damage.

In a world full of contract breaches and high-profile data theft, it becomes important for an organization to analyze the future threats so that precautions can be made for their cybersafe. Technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning, etc., and new business models widely depend on global digitization for their growth. As systems become more complicated, interrelated, and hold more information, the exposure to such attacks becomes common, exposing the gaps in the security system of a business. The most important platform for rise in cybercrime activities is connectivity using Big Data, cloud, mobile services, and social media.

The AI in Cyber security Ecosystem was dominated by North America in 2018 and the region accounted for 38.3% share of the overall revenue. The growth is attributed to the presence of prominent players such as IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Root 9B, Symantec Carpeted Micro Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Herjavec, and Palo Alto Networks, which offer advanced solutions and services to all the sectors in the region. Increasing awareness about cybersecurity among private and government organizations is anticipated to drive the need for cyber security solutions over the forecast period. North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cyber security solutions over the forecast period.

