AI in Sports Market Emerging Trends, Key Player, Detailed Analysis, Research Intellegence, Global Outlook 2026

Adoption of technology in sports is gaining momentum with increasing digitalization across the globe. With the adoption of AI and machine learning applications in various sports, sports organizations or academies can use their data to improve every area of their operations.

AI is primary being employed in the sports industry for tracking player performance and for improving the health of the player by providing suggestions on the injury. Moreover, AI and machine learning, from chatbots to network vision concept, are applied in several sports enterprise applications to improve sports planning. There are several major areas in the sport industry in which AI, including computer vision, automated journalism, marketing, and wearable technology play a key role.

Adoption of AI in sports helps in engaging fans and collecting essential information during the match to provide real time insights for enhancing the game. Data is used to get insights, which are then shared with team players and strategists through mobile app. Real-time insights are used to enhance the execution of the player and consequently, the team. This information supports the team players in analysing the previous game patterns, and this can help predict the opponent’s progress through high-level analytics and provide a useful plan for the game. Sports analysts can compare previous data and improve the performance of a team.

By Technology

From player recruitment and performance, to ticket sales, predictive analytics can help make targeted decisions and strategic changes that impact every area of a sports organization. This technology is being adopted across various sports to enhance the game pattern. For instance, in football, new devices are used for different reasons such as to help referees in decision-making and to quantify the athletes’ performance during a game, thus helping the coach to set the training program and the game strategy.

Sports Insights

The global AI in sports market based on sports type has been segmented into football, cricket, baseball, basketball, and others. The other segment includes rugby, swimming, hockey, and boxing. The football segment is expected to witness a high CAGR over the coming years, owing to the rising popularity of the game mainly in European countries such as the U.K., Spain, and Germany. These countries conduct several football leagues including the English Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga. Analytics has been adopted in football for gaining insights on different fields including acceleration attained, passing trend, player’s health, and the number of touch-down passes.

North America is dominating the global AI in Sports market

North America was dominating the market in the year 2018 and is expected to show similar growth trends during the forecast years. In the U.S., growing focus on technological advancements and the rising adoption of technology in sports are propelling the market growth. Moreover, changing market environment and higher technology adoption rates across the region are increasing the adoption of AI in sports across North America. Recently, several clubs in ice hockey have started investing in analytics, while American Football remains an influential market.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

