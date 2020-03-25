Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Trends Analysis 2019-2028

Global “Air Traffic Control Equipment ” Market Research Study

The report covers company profiles of key players in the market, their recent developments and business strategies. Some of the key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems Plc, Harris Corp., Cobham Plc, NavAero Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Searidge Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Thales Group and Raytheon Company.

The global air traffic control equipment market is segmented into three main categories: type of equipment, by end users and geography.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by type

Communication equipment

Navigation equipment

Surveillance equipment

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by end user

Commercial aircraft

Private aircraft

Military aircraft

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

