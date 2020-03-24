Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2029

Global “Aircraft Cabin Interior ” Market Research Study

The report bifurcates the global "Aircraft Cabin Interior " market on the basis of product type.

segmented as given below:

By Product Type

Flooring

Sidewalls/Liners

Carts

Overhead Bins

Seats

Lavatory

Monuments

Windows

Others

By Application

Seating System

Galley

Cabin & Structure

Equipment and System

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Large Body Aircraft

By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Key players identified in the global aircraft cabin interior market are as follows:

B/E Aerospace, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace S.A.

HAECO Group

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.A.

Bucher Group

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Turkish Cabin Interior Inc.

SCI Cabin Interiors

factorydesign

