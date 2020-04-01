Aircraft Refurbishing Market Development Analysis 2019-2026

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Aircraft Refurbishing industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aircraft Refurbishing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Aircraft Refurbishing market covering all important parameters.

While APEJ typically tends to get the maximum attention, North America is forecast to maintain a revenue share of more than 1/3rd the global aircraft refurbishing market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.4%. By the end of 2016, the North America aircraft refurbishing market had a revenue of nearly US$ 1.3 Bn. The main contribution to revenue growth in the North America aircraft refurbishing market comes from operating aircraft on lease. Leasing aircraft enables airlines to become more flexible and adapt to changing market requirements, allowing quick remodelling of the fleet. This is how airlines are able to satisfy the demand for new aircraft with minimal expenditure. The North America aircraft refurbishing market is dominated by the U.S. and its gain of 100 BPS by the year 2026 should more than offset the loss of Canada by the same amount during the forecast period. The U.S alone accounts for slightly more than 90% of the entire North America aircraft refurbishing market and its share is only expected to rise by the end of the year 2026.

Wide body aircraft and commercial cabin refurbishing most important segments in the North America aircraft refurbishing market

The wide body aircraft type segment held nearly 40% of the North America aircraft refurbishing market in terms of value share in the year 2016. This segment should gain 360 BPS by the end of the year 2026, recording a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during 2016 – 2026. The commercial cabin refurbishing type segment accounted for a market share of more than 80% in the North America aircraft refurbishing market in 2016. While this segment is projected to lose 30 BPS by the end of the decadal study, it will still account for a lion’s share of the North America aircraft refurbishing market by the end of the forecast period.

