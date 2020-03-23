Aircraft Refurbishing Market will be Massively Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors 2016-2026

The global Aircraft Refurbishing market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Aircraft Refurbishing market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Aircraft Refurbishing market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Aircraft Refurbishing across various industries.

high demand for private jets and bizliners because of the rising affluence in the country along with increasingly large amounts of trade with the rest of the world. The value of the APEJ aircraft refurbishing market is predicted to be worth nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the year 2026, i.e. a growth rate of 2.1x between 2016 and 2026. The APEJ aircraft refurbishing market value CAGR is 6.9% for the decade.

China and India are the key markets to focus on in the APEJ region

China alone should present an incremental dollar opportunity of more than half a billion dollars during the forecast period. India has a comparatively lower incremental dollar opportunity of around US$ 150 Mn during the decade 2016-2026. However, the economic fundamentals of the country are very strong and it should become one of the largest markets in the global aircraft refurbishing market very soon. In stark contrast to the North America aircraft refurbishing market, the narrow body aircraft type segment dominated the APEJ market with a value share of nearly 60% in the year 2016 and this is projected to rise by the end of the decadal study.

North America cannot be ignored at the cost of APEJ

While APEJ typically tends to get the maximum attention, North America is forecast to maintain a revenue share of more than 1/3rd the global aircraft refurbishing market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.4%. By the end of 2016, the North America aircraft refurbishing market had a revenue of nearly US$ 1.3 Bn. The main contribution to revenue growth in the North America aircraft refurbishing market comes from operating aircraft on lease. Leasing aircraft enables airlines to become more flexible and adapt to changing market requirements, allowing quick remodelling of the fleet. This is how airlines are able to satisfy the demand for new aircraft with minimal expenditure. The North America aircraft refurbishing market is dominated by the U.S. and its gain of 100 BPS by the year 2026 should more than offset the loss of Canada by the same amount during the forecast period. The U.S alone accounts for slightly more than 90% of the entire North America aircraft refurbishing market and its share is only expected to rise by the end of the year 2026.

Wide body aircraft and commercial cabin refurbishing most important segments in the North America aircraft refurbishing market

The wide body aircraft type segment held nearly 40% of the North America aircraft refurbishing market in terms of value share in the year 2016. This segment should gain 360 BPS by the end of the year 2026, recording a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during 2016 – 2026. The commercial cabin refurbishing type segment accounted for a market share of more than 80% in the North America aircraft refurbishing market in 2016. While this segment is projected to lose 30 BPS by the end of the decadal study, it will still account for a lion’s share of the North America aircraft refurbishing market by the end of the forecast period.

