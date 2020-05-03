Algae Paste in Aquaculture Market Structure, Industry Inspection, Size, Share and Insights

According to report published by All The Research, “The global algae paste in aquaculture is valued US$ 44.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.”

Aquaculture is still the fastest growing food producing sector in the world. Almost all fish produced from aquaculture are destined for human consumption, although by-products may be used for non-food purposes. Growing aquaculture production followed by increasing consumption of fish products is expected to increase market concentration over the coming years.

The World Bank Group (WBG) Agriculture Action Plan 2013–151 summarizes critical challenges facing the global food and agriculture sector. Global population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, and increasing need to secure food and nutrition for the growing population through increased production and reduced waste is expected to drive global aquaculture industry. Production increase is expected to occur in a context where resources necessary for food production, such as land and water, are even scarcer in a more crowded world, and thus the sector needs to be far more efficient in utilizing productive resources. Further, in the face of global climate change, the world is required to change the ways to conduct economic activities. The demand for fishmeal and fish oil will likely become stronger, given the fast expansion of the global aquaculture and sluggishness of the global capture fisheries that supply their ingredients.

However, Microalgae paste is considered the best alternative to live microalgae during difficult times of production and insufficient rations. Microalgae paste products can be readily used any time. These can be refrigerated for three months without sacrificing their nutritional quality. Thus, with microalgae paste, the worries associated with phytoplankton culture and maintenance can be reduced, if not eliminated.

The algae paste in aquaculture report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, where 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period with 2018 as the base year. This report on algae paste in aquaculture covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An exclusive coverage is provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the global algae paste in aquaculture are AlgaEnergy, Aliga microalgae, Aquatic Live Food, BlueBioTech, Brine Shrimp Direct, Innovative Aquaculture Products, LTD, neo Algae, Phycom, PhytoBloom, Reed Mariculture and Reef Culture. These players have stepped up new product innovations and new product launches, in order to gain more attention from the customers. Additionally, the growth of the market is attributed to geographical expansion, strategic mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures & partnerships, in order to guarantee long-term sustenance in the market.

