Algorithmic Trading Market to Increase Exponentially During 2019 – 2026

This report presents the worldwide Algorithmic Trading market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Algorithmic Trading Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market. Some of the key players profiled in the algorithmic trading market include Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTechPvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corporation, uTrade, and Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.).

The algorithmic trading market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Algorithmic Trading Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based Public Private On-premise Hybrid

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional



By Trading Type

Forex

Stock Markets

Commodities

Bonds

Cryptocurrency

In addition, the report provides analysis of the algorithmic trading market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Mainland Hong Kong India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

