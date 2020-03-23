Allergy Immunotherapy Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Allergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment directed for various types of allergies. There is a rise in the prevalence of allergies and conventional treatment interventions, such as pharmacotherapy, has been often found inadequate. As a result, allergy immunotherapy, also known as hypo-sensitization or desensitization, is gaining popularity for curing several types of allergies by increasing immunological tolerance and changing the course of the disease.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The allergy immunotherapy market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising awareness of patients related to the allergy treatment, growing number of allergic patients, high clinical R&D budget by governments & non-profit organizations and development of new products. However, unknown pathogenesis of various allergies are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Merck KGaA

DBV Technologies

ALK

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL Allergy B.V.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Circassia

Anergis

Biomay AG

Stallergenes Greer

The global allergy immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of treatment, allergy type, distribution channel. Based on treatment the market is classified as subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). On the basis of allergy type the market is classified as asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis, venom allergy and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the allergy immunotherapy market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores and online pharmacies.

It provides overview and forecast of the global allergy immunotherapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The allergy immunotherapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting allergy immunotherapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the allergy immunotherapy market in these regions.

