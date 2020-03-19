Aluminum Chloride Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

The global Aluminum Chloride market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Aluminum Chloride market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Aluminum Chloride are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Aluminum Chloride market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gulbrandsen

ICL

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Canton

Xiangshui Long Yang Chemical

Lichen

Dongying Kunbao Chemical

Bopu

Zhejiang Juhua

Zibo Shiniu

Yuanxiang Chemicals

Ruiheng Chemical

Yixingshi Fangsheng

Rising Group

Zibo Nano

Gongyi City Water Supply Materials

Menjie Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Chloride Solid

Aluminum Chloride Solution

Segment by Application

Chemical Catalyst

Other Industries

