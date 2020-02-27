You are here

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share, Forecast Report Offers Accurate Insights till 2026|Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research

Ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for cloud based EHR solutions and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors for the market growth.

Objective of the Report

  1. To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the ambulatory electronic health records  market.
  2. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of ambulatory electronic health records  Market.
  3. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry.
  4. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
  5. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At  https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ambulatory-electronic-health-records-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In January 2019, eMDs, Inc. announced the acquisition of Aprima Medical Software so they can provide advance clinical solutions to their patients. The distinctive combination of techniques and services help them to serve healthcare providers the most strong and extensive portfolio of alternatives available and that implies higher effect, enhanced efficiency, and less operational burden
  • In January 2018, Allscripts announced the acquisition of Practice Fusion so the company can expand them in data sharing technologies, big data insights and analytics, , and  provide clinical trial solutions to help life sciences organizations to enhance bringing life-changing therapies to market. This acquisition will help the company provide advance health information technology and solutions

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at :   https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-ambulatory-electronic-health-records-market

Segmentation: Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market

By Delivery Mode

  • Cloud-Based Solutions
  • On-Premise Solutions

By Application

  • Practice Management
  • Patient Management
  • E-Prescribing
  • Referral Management
  • Population Health Management
  • Decision Support
  • Health Analytics

By Practice Size

  • Large Practices
  • Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices
  • Solo Practices

By End- User

  • Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers
  • Independent Centers

By Function

  • Reporting, Planning
  • Billing, Analysis
  • Remote Medicine Engagement
  • Medical Assistance

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Get Full Table Of content @   https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ambulatory-electronic-health-records-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]

Related posts

Leave a Comment