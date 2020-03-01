Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2025

PMR’s report on global Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) market

The global market of Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) market are Shifang Changfeng Chemical, Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Clariant Corporation AG, Hangzhou Jls Flame Retardants Chemical Co., Ltd, HARKE Group GmbH, Yunnan Tianyao Chemical and more.

Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) market during the forecast period.

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market has been segmented into seven key regions as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Asia Pacific region, more specifically, China, is one of the top manufacturers of industrial chemicals and is expected to maintain its dominance in the ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market. Asia followed by North America and Western Europe is expected to grow over an average rate during the forecast period.

