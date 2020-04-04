Analgesics Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2028

The ‘Analgesics market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Analgesics market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Analgesics market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Analgesics market, have also been charted out in the report.

manufacturers to increase their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions with local analgesics drug manufacturers, e.g., Purdue Pharma L.P. and Mundipharma International extended their opioid product portfolio in China in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In terms of revenue share, Canada, Germany and France stand at the third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the analgesics market. By region, Western Europe is expected to be the second large analgesics market due to high penetration of analgesics for pain management. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 8.0% (2018-2028) owing to increasing adoption of advanced pain care drugs, government initiatives to spread awareness and various welfare schemes. Less availability and affordability of high efficacy drugs, such as opioid analgesics, is expected to hamper the growth of analgesics market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative analgesics market due to low adoption of pain management medications. Latin America is experiencing a steady growth, but is expected to be less lucrative analgesics market due to undertreatment of pain.

Key Insights

Favourable reimbursement scenario in North America and Western Europe for pain management, particularly for patients with cancer pain and inpatient pain, is expected to drive the growth of the analgesics market in the regions over the forecast period.

The North America analgesics market size is expected to represent a high incremental opportunity of US$ 1,476.5 in 2018 over 2017

Various non-opioid analgesics to treat moderate to chronic pain are under the development phase due to increased abusive consumption of opioid drugs for non-medical purpose

Various manufacturers are developing opioids with abuse deterrence properties to reduce the abusive consumption of opioids for non-medical purpose, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the analgesics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to the fast-growing analgesics market due to growing pain treatment seeking rate.

Various analgesics manufacturers are focusing on to expand their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships with local analgesics manufacturers, e.g., Grunenthal and Mundipharma have entered into a license and distribution agreement, under which Mundipharma will promote and distribute Grunenthal’s tramal (tramadol) in China from May 1, 2018.

Factors and Trends Impacting the Growth of the Market

The number of cancer cases is increasing and so is the prevalence of cancer pain, which is expected to drive the demand for analgesics over the forecast period.

During 1999–2015, abusive consumption of opioid analgesics for non-medical purpose resulted in more than 183,000 deaths in the U.S.

Various opioid manufacturing companies withdrew their products and stopped the promotion of opioids, e.g. Endo International plc voluntarily stopped promoting opioid products to the U.S. healthcare professionals and eliminated the company’s entire U.S. pain product sales force. Endo also voluntarily withdrew Opana ER from the analgesics market. Purdue Pharma L.P. restructured and significantly reduced their commercial operation, and announced that their sales representatives will no longer promote opioids to prescribers.

Undertreatment of cancer pain is a major challenge in the Asian countries, where the percentage of patients with negative pain management index (PMI), which represents the degree of undertreatment of pain, ranged from 27.0% to 79.0%. Whereas, the U.S. (39.1–3%) and Europe (19.1–26.6%) have lower mean negative PMI.

