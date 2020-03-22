Analgesics Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2027

Analgesics Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Analgesics Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Analgesics Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Analgesics market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments.

Leading manufacturers of Analgesics Market:

manufacturers to increase their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions with local analgesics drug manufacturers, e.g., Purdue Pharma L.P. and Mundipharma International extended their opioid product portfolio in China in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In terms of revenue share, Canada, Germany and France stand at the third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the analgesics market. By region, Western Europe is expected to be the second large analgesics market due to high penetration of analgesics for pain management. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 8.0% (2018-2028) owing to increasing adoption of advanced pain care drugs, government initiatives to spread awareness and various welfare schemes. Less availability and affordability of high efficacy drugs, such as opioid analgesics, is expected to hamper the growth of analgesics market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative analgesics market due to low adoption of pain management medications. Latin America is experiencing a steady growth, but is expected to be less lucrative analgesics market due to undertreatment of pain.

Key Insights

Favourable reimbursement scenario in North America and Western Europe for pain management, particularly for patients with cancer pain and inpatient pain, is expected to drive the growth of the analgesics market in the regions over the forecast period.

The North America analgesics market size is expected to represent a high incremental opportunity of US$ 1,476.5 in 2018 over 2017

Various non-opioid analgesics to treat moderate to chronic pain are under the development phase due to increased abusive consumption of opioid drugs for non-medical purpose

Various manufacturers are developing opioids with abuse deterrence properties to reduce the abusive consumption of opioids for non-medical purpose, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the analgesics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to the fast-growing analgesics market due to growing pain treatment seeking rate.

Various analgesics manufacturers are focusing on to expand their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships with local analgesics manufacturers, e.g., Grunenthal and Mundipharma have entered into a license and distribution agreement, under which Mundipharma will promote and distribute Grunenthal’s tramal (tramadol) in China from May 1, 2018.

Factors and Trends Impacting the Growth of the Market

The number of cancer cases is increasing and so is the prevalence of cancer pain, which is expected to drive the demand for analgesics over the forecast period.

During 1999–2015, abusive consumption of opioid analgesics for non-medical purpose resulted in more than 183,000 deaths in the U.S.

Various opioid manufacturing companies withdrew their products and stopped the promotion of opioids, e.g. Endo International plc voluntarily stopped promoting opioid products to the U.S. healthcare professionals and eliminated the company’s entire U.S. pain product sales force. Endo also voluntarily withdrew Opana ER from the analgesics market. Purdue Pharma L.P. restructured and significantly reduced their commercial operation, and announced that their sales representatives will no longer promote opioids to prescribers.

Undertreatment of cancer pain is a major challenge in the Asian countries, where the percentage of patients with negative pain management index (PMI), which represents the degree of undertreatment of pain, ranged from 27.0% to 79.0%. Whereas, the U.S. (39.1–3%) and Europe (19.1–26.6%) have lower mean negative PMI.

Scope of The Analgesics Market Report:

This research report for Analgesics Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Analgesics market:

The Analgesics market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Analgesics market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Analgesics market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

